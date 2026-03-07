Russia shares information with Iran on US targets amid war, White House downplays impact: Sources

Washington:

Fresh intelligence reports suggest that Russia has provided sensitive information to Iran that could potentially assist Tehran in targeting American military assets in the region. Citing two officials familiar with US intelligence assessments, The Associated Press (AP) reported that the information could help Iran track and strike US warships, aircraft and other strategic resources operating in the area.

The officials, who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity, clarified that there is no evidence so far that Moscow is directing Tehran on how to use the information. Their remarks come at a time when the conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other continues to intensify, with ongoing bombardments and retaliatory attacks across the region.

First signs of Russia entering the conflict

This development marks the first indication that Russia may be attempting to insert itself into the conflict that began after the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28. Despite increasing tensions in the Middle East, Moscow has maintained close diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Iran has faced years of international isolation due to concerns over its nuclear programme and its backing of regional armed groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. These groups have played key roles in conflicts across the Middle East.

White House downplays the intelligence reports

However, the White House has sought to downplay the significance of the intelligence-sharing claims. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the reported assistance from Russia has not affected the outcome of US military operations. "It clearly is not making any difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them," he said.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an interview with the television programme 60 Minutes that American authorities are closely monitoring the situation. "The American people can rest assured their commander in chief is well aware of who's talking to who...And anything that shouldn't be happening, whether it's in public or back-channelled, is being confronted and confronted strongly," he added. Leavitt declined to confirm whether US President Donald Trump had raised the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin responds to allegations

Responding to questions about the reports, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Iran had not requested any military support from Russia. "We are in dialogue with the Iranian side, with representatives of the Iranian leadership, and will certainly continue this dialogue," he said. Peskov avoided commenting directly on whether Russia has provided intelligence or military assistance since the start of the conflict.

Russia-Iran ties

Russia and Iran have strengthened their strategic ties in recent years. Western intelligence agencies have previously accused Tehran of supplying attack drones to Moscow for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The former administration of Joe Biden had declassified intelligence claiming that Iran helped Russia establish drone manufacturing facilities and also transferred short range ballistic missiles to support its war effort.

Ukraine offers expertise against Iranian drones

As the conflict spreads across the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that several countries in the Gulf region have approached Kyiv for assistance in countering Iranian Shahed drones. According to Zelenskyy, discussions have been held with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait on possible cooperation.

"Ukraine knows how to defend against Shahed drone attacks because our cities have faced them almost every night. When our partners are in need, we are always ready to help," said Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Olga Stefanishyna.

