16-year-old Noida girl found hanging at her house

A 16-year-old girl was found hanging at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday. According to police officials, the teen's family members were present at home at the time of the incident. They are suspecting a love affair behind the entire episode.

She went inside her room and took the extreme step around 7.30 pm, they said.

"The girl's body was found hanging by the family members who then informed us," an official from the Phase 3 police station said.

Police said her parents run a cosmetics' shop at Kondli.

"Of late, the girl spent a lot of time on her phone apparently interacting with somebody. It appears to be a case of love affair. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained," the official told PTI.

The body has been taken in custody and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

