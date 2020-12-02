Image Source : PTI Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on UP CM's visit to city

Commenting on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing two-day visit to Mumbai, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is not easy to shift Mumbai's Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it. Talking to reporters over UP chief minister's meeting with film personalities and industrialists, Raut said "Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai's film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past."

"What is the status of Noida film city now? Can you create Mumbai's Film City in Lucknow and Patna?" Raut asked.

Raut noted that South and Bengal also have huge film industries. Southern superstars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi have worked in Hindi movies also.

"Is Yogiji going to those states or only targeting Mumbai?" the Rajya Sabha member asked.

"Speak of unemployment, falling GDP and the economy, instead of Shiv Sena's Hindutva," he said, referring to BJP's claim that the Shiv Sena has given up its core ideology.

Raut alsosaid the central government should take steps to resolve the farmers' protest against the new farm laws going on at the Delhi borders since last week.

Adityanath had earlier unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government earlier approved a proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

