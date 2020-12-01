Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai

Image Source : FILE FILE IMAGE

Actor Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor reached Trident Hotel in the city, where the chief minister is staying during his visit to the financial capital. Singer Kailash Kher also visited Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi is also expected to meet industrialists and film personalities during the visit.

According to reports, Yogi is expected to push for the film city plan in his state. Earlier, the chief minister had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to visit Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today warned he will not let anybody "forcibly" take businesses away from the state. He said that Maharashtra is not "jealous" about someone's progress and if it happens on the back of fair competition.

"We are not jealous if someone progresses, we do not have any problem with someone's progress if one competes. But if you are going to forcibly take anything away, then of course, I won't let it happen and you (industrialists) will not be willing to go," Thackeray said at an event organised by IMC, a small businesses-focused lobby grouping.

Drawing from the tag line 'Magnetic Maharashtra' used by his state while pitching to investors, Thackeray said Maharashtra has strengths including its culture and institutions.

Latest India News