Noida reports 3 new COVID-19 positive cases, total mounts to 14

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Noida taking the total number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 14. With 14 coronavirus cases in Noida, 34 in Delhi and two in Gurugram, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Delhi-NCR is around 50. Meanwhile, India coronavirus confirmed cases toll has crossed 600-mark with 13 deaths reported so far. The country is under 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening asked citizens to remain indoors during this period as it is very important for everyone to practice social distancing if India wants to escape from this worldwide crisis that has infected lakhs of people and thousands have died so far.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised nations that just a lockdown will not help to eradicate the virus. The authorities need to find COVID-19 suspects, test them and treat. WHO has asked countries to use this time to attack the virus through mass sanitisation and identifying suspected patients. To slow the spread of COVID-19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the coronavirus. You have created a 2nd window of opportunity, said Ghebreyesus, WHO.

"Asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement is buying time and reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics," Ghebreyesus​ added.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 11 0 1 0 2 Bihar 3 0 0 1 3 Chhattisgarh 3 0 0 0 4 Delhi 34 1 6 1 5 Goa 3 0 0 0 6 Gujarat 37 1 0 2 7 Haryana 16 14 11 0 8 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 9 Karnataka 41 0 3 1 10 Kerala 110 8 4 0 11 Madhya Pradesh 15 0 0 1 12 Maharashtra 121 3 1 3 13 Manipur 1 0 0 0 14 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 15 Odisha 2 0 0 0 16 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 17 Punjab 33 0 0 1 18 Rajasthan 36 2 3 0 19 Tamil Nadu 20 6 1 1 20 Telengana 31 10 1 0 21 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 22 Jammu and Kashmir 11 0 1 0 23 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 24 Uttar Pradesh 36 1 11 0 25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0 26 West Bengal 9 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 602# 47 43 13

