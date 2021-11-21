Swachh Survekshan 2021: Noida grabs awards under 'garbage-free city', 'cleanest medium city' categories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida grabs two awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021

Noida has grabbed two awards under the Swachh Survekshan 2021 awards, CEO Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari has said. The awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Speaking to the media, Ritu Maheshwari on Saturday said the city is certified with 5-star ratings under the garbage-free city category and also emerged as the country's cleanest medium city.

"Noida grabbed two awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021. The city is certified with 5-star ratings under the garbage-free city category and also emerged as the country's "cleanest medium city" in the category of 3-10 lakh population," she said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Centre.

Gujarat's Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third in the list.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment.

Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country's cleanest state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi bagged the cleanest 'Ganga town' award.

