No warning against samosas or jalebis, says Health Ministry on 'Oil and Sugar Board' advisory controversy Viral claims that the Union Health Ministry has issued warnings or bans against Indian snacks like samosas and jalebi are false. The MoHFW’s recent advisory encourages the display of “Oil and Sugar Boards” in government offices to raise awareness about the health impact of excessive oil and sugar.

New Delhi:

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has clarified that it has not issued any warning against specific food items like samosas, jalebi, or laddoos, dismissing recent media claims as false. The clarification comes amid social media buzz and speculative reports suggesting that the Ministry had red-flagged popular Indian snacks under a new dietary initiative. The ministry confirmed that the advisory under question is a general behavioural nudge aimed at encouraging healthy dietary habits, particularly in workplaces, and does not target any specific traditional or street foods.

What the advisory says

Issued by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the advisory encourages ministries, departments, and public offices to display “Oil and Sugar Boards” in visible spaces like cafeterias, lobbies, and meeting rooms. These boards serve to raise awareness about excessive intake of oil and sugar, especially hidden fats in packaged and everyday foods.

The circular also calls for:

Promoting healthy food choices at official events and cafeterias (e.g. more fruits, vegetables, and low-fat options) Printing health messages on government stationery and materials Encouraging workplace activity like walking routes and short exercise breaks

Context: India’s rising obesity burden

The advisory cites alarming data: as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), one in five urban adults in India is overweight or obese. A Lancet-backed study forecasts that the number of overweight or obese Indians could rise from 18 crore in 2021 to 44.9 crore by 2050, making India the country with the second-highest obesity burden globally.

Obesity is directly linked to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers, also affecting mental health and productivity. The ministry says reversing these trends requires sustained awareness and behavioural change.

PM's call for lifestyle change, not a food ban

The initiative echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce oil consumption and adopt healthier lifestyles, voiced during the 38th National Games in January 2025 and in his Mann Ki Baat address. However, officials stress that the campaign is not a condemnation of Indian street food culture, but a broader effort to inform citizens about high fat and sugar content in all foods, including processed or packaged items.

FSSAI support and public outreach

Visual materials such as sample posters and display boards have been made available through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with videos and IEC content to support the initiative. Customisation is allowed to suit institutional needs.

Clarification issued on social media claims

In response to viral claims, the Health Ministry clarified: