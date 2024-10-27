Big update for Delhi-NCR train travellers: THIS key service suspended during Diwali-Chhath festive rush

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Diwali-Chhath festive rush: To manage the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush, Northern Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at major stations in Delhi-NCR, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, and Ghaziabad. This restriction will be in place until November 6 to help control the large crowds typically seen at these stations during the festive season.

In anticipation of a huge rush in passenger traffic during the festive season, Indian Railways operates special trains each year and takes majors to control crows at stations.

Restrictions imposed on sale of platform tickets in Maharashtra

The Central Railway on Sunday imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Nagpur. The Indian Railways in a statement said that the step has been taken to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises. In the statement, the Indian Railways said that the restriction of the sale of platform ticket is effective immediately until 8th November during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

However, the senior Citizens and those with medical needs are exempted from these restrictions, the Central Railways added.

The development comes after nine people were injured, including two critically, in a stampede after a rush for boarding a Gorakhpur-bound train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

Indian Railways to run 7,000 special trains this festive season

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways will operate 7,000 special trains this year to accommodate the increased passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja. These trains are expected to facilitate an additional two lakh passengers daily.

According to railway officials, 4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year to cater to the festive rush. Considering the increase in passengers' footfall, the ministry has decided to enhance the services this year, the officials said.

