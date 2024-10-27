Attention train passengers: Restrictions imposed on sale of platform tickets at these railway stations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Railways said that the restriction of the sale of platform ticket is effective immediately until 8th November during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Attention train passengers! The Central Railway on Sunday imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Nagpur. The Indian Railways in a statement said that the step has been taken to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises. In the statement, the Indian Railways said that the restriction of the sale of platform ticket is effective immediately until 8th November during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

However, the senior Citizens and those with medical needs are exempted from these restrictions, the Central Railways added.

The development comes nine people were injured, including two critically, in a stampede after rush for boarding a Gorakhpur-bound train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

In view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, a large number of people planning to go to their native places had reached the Bandra Terminus where several passengers rushed to board the unreserved train when it was being brought on a platform, according to sources.

The incident was reported at 5.56 am, a civic official said, adding a large number of people had gathered to board train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express on platform no.1 at the Bandra Terminus.

Due to the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, the north-bound trains have been running packed from Mumbai.

The empty Antyodaya Express, having all 22 general class coaches, "was being backed on platform no. 1" at around 2.45 am, as per the railway sources.

Things got out of hand when passengers, who had queued up while waiting for the train, tried to board it when it was taken on the platform from the yard with doors of the coaches locked from inside, they said.