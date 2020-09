Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nizamuddin Dargah will re-open from September 6 after Unlock 4 guidelines.

Nizamuddin Dargah will re-open from September 6, informed Syed Adeeb Nizami, Incharge Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya on Friday. In a statement, Nizami said that they have made arrangements as per the guidelines of the Government. In the lockdown, "we closed the Dargah to the public. Now, keeping in mind the guidelines, we are opening it on September 6. More to follow.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage