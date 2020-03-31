Nizamuddin Markaz case to be investigated by Crime Branch, FIR filed against Markaz chief

Image Source : PTI People who came for ‘Jamat’, a religious gathering at Nizamuddin Mosque, being taken to LNJP hospital for COVID-19 test, after several people showed symptoms of coronavirus, during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi

Nizamuddin Markaz case will be investigated by Delhi Police Crime Branch. Delhi Police has already cordoned off major area in Nizamuddin West. In this area, many people are showing symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in Tabligh-e-jamaat congregation. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Markaz chief Maulana Saad

"With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding. What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a case," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said at a press briefing.

Twenty-four people who took part in the religious congregation have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said earlier on Tuesday.

He said 700 people who attended the congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals, and that screening of all those who participated in the event was being conducted by the government.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation after the government banned social gatherings.

(With PTI inputs)

