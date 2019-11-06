Nitish Kumar inaugurates India's first 'Khadi Mall' in Patna

Image Source : TWITTER/@KVICINDIA CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates India's biggest 'Khadi Mall' in Patna

A multi-storied shopping mall, said to be the first in the country that deals in Khadi and village industries products, was inaugurated here on Tuesday by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The chief minister, who began doing the rounds of the 'Khadi Mall' by cutting a ribbon and unveiling a plaque, also dedicated to the public a catalogue of the items on display inside the sprawling premises by tapping a touchscreen.

"Although named 'Khadi Mall', the shopping complex houses diverse items and would go a long way in promoting items produced by our artisans and craftsmen," he told reporters.

The mall is situated close to the historic Gandhi Maidan. It was initially slated for inauguration on Gandhi Jayanti but was put off by the state government in view of the heavy rainfall, which left a sizeable part of the city submerged during the first week of October.

(With PTI inputs)