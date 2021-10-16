Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia for kin of Bihar vendor killed by terrorists in Kashmir

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund for the next of the kin of Arbind Kumar Sah who was killed by terrorists in Old Srinagar City's Eid Gah area.

At least two civilians were killed in a firing incident reported at Old Srinagar City's Eid Gah area on Saturday. Reportedly, two non-locals have lost their lives at the hands of suspected militants. According to reports, the deceased, Arbind Kumar Sah, hailed from Bihar, and Sagir Ahmad hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were local vendors in Old Srinagar City. The army has started a search operation for the suspected militants.

The suspected terrorists fired on two local vendors, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

This is the ninth civilian to have lost his life at the hands of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, in over less than a month.

Kumar's killing comes on a day when police claimed to have gunned down three militants in a span of 24 hours who were involved in last week's killings of members of minority communities in Srinagar.

