Friday, May 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi-Mumbai expressway will reduce distance between two metros by 220 kms: Nitin Gadkari

Delhi-Mumbai expressway will reduce distance between two metros by 220 kms: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Friday spoke to India TV on the completion of one year of the Modi government 2.0 and gave an account of work done by his ministry.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2020 10:32 IST
Nitin Gadkari, Modi govt 2.0, Union Minister1
Image Source : INDIA TV

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks to India TV on the completion of one year of Modi 2.0 government.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Friday spoke to India TV on the completion of one year of the Modi government 2.0 and gave an account of work done by his ministry. Nitin Gadkari said that ​PM Modi analysed the vision for each department of the government to make India a $5 trillion economy and with that vision, they are moving forward.

Speaking about some of the projects that his ministry has undertaken, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that work on 12-lane Delhi-Mumbai expressway is underway which will reduce distance between the two metropolitans for upto 220 kms.

The Union Minister also said that work on Mansarovar ​road where temprature goes even below minus 8 degree celcius is also underway and will be completed in another 6 months.

ALSO READ#TeamModiOnIndiaTV as Modi govt 2.0 completes 1 year | LIVE

ALSO READPM Modi, Trump last spoke on 4 April: Government sources after US President's China claim

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X