Delhi-Mumbai expressway will reduce distance between two metros by 220 kms: Nitin Gadkari

Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks to India TV on the completion of one year of Modi 2.0 government.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Friday spoke to India TV on the completion of one year of the Modi government 2.0 and gave an account of work done by his ministry. Nitin Gadkari said that ​PM Modi analysed the vision for each department of the government to make India a $5 trillion economy and with that vision, they are moving forward.

Speaking about some of the projects that his ministry has undertaken, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that work on 12-lane Delhi-Mumbai expressway is underway which will reduce distance between the two metropolitans for upto 220 kms.

The Union Minister also said that work on Mansarovar ​road where temprature goes even below minus 8 degree celcius is also underway and will be completed in another 6 months.

