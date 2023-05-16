Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP senior leader Nitin Gadkari receives death threat; investigation underway

Nitin Gadkari Death Threat: Union Minister and senior BJP leader received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence. The police have been informed about the same an investigation is underway. The sources on Monday informed that Gadkari received a death threat last evening.

"Union minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police now," Sources said.

Delhi Police informed that the information regarding the death threat call received at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence was given to the police by the minister's staff. As per police sources, details are being verified, probe underway.

Gadkari had received threat calls earlier

Earlier on January 14, a man named Jayesh Pujari alias Kantha made a threatening call to Gadkari's public relations office in Nagpur. He demanded Rs 100 crore and claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Jayesh Pujari was a murder convict, who was arrested from jail in Karnataka's Belagavi, and booked under the anti-terror law UAPA.

Later on March 21, Pujari again made a call threatening to harm the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur if Rs 10 crore was not paid to him.

Pujari had relations with terrorists

As per a report of PTI, after receiving the green signal from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, NIA officials launched an investigation on the terror angle as Pujari had relations with terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's South Division chief Captain Naseer, said the official.

