  4. Nitin Gadkari bats for qualitative reforms in functioning of local self-government bodies

Nitin Gadkari bats for qualitative reforms in functioning of local self-government bodies

Gadkari called for improving the standard of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of management consultants hired for municipal works.

PTI Reported By: PTI Mumbai Published on: August 27, 2022 11:57 IST
Image Source : PTI Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks during the 3rd edition of Roads and Highways Summit Accelerating the Road Infrastructure: New India @75, at FICCI Federation House in New Delhi.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called for qualitative reforms in the functioning of local self-government bodies, which he said will save money and improve quality. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Local Self Government, Gadkari stressed the need for coordination between technology and education.

He lamented the lack of quality in the functioning of the municipal administration and said technical qualifications in works must improve. Gadkari also called for improving the standard of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of management consultants hired for municipal works.

He appealed to municipal administrations to work on solid and liquid waste management, developing a tree bank and adopting the "waste to wealth" concept. Gadkari said performance audit of municipalities was a must.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari aims to link Mumbai-Delhi via AC e-Bus in 12 hours

