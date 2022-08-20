Nitin Gadkari aims to link Mumbai-Delhi via AC e-Bus in 12 hours

Follow us on Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the launch of first electric double-decker bus in Mumbai

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that he wants to see an e-bus running between Mumbai and Delhi that will cover the distance between two metropolitans in 12 hours.

Speaking at the launch of the first Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai, Gadkari said that there is a need to transform the country's transport system from a long-term perspective.

Adding on the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Union Minister Gadkari said that his plan is to connect Nariman Point to Delhi. He said that 70 per cent work of the expressway has been completed.

To make the maximum number of citizens use the public transport, it is time to use technology in a sophisticated way, he said.

Gadkari appealed to the BES&T administration in Mumbai to digitize the public transport system as 70 per cent subsidy is received from the Centre for digitalisation.

The Union Minister proposed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to build a multi-storey bridge to solve the problem of traffic congestion in Mumbai.

For the Mumbai-Delhi 12-hour highway journey, cooperation from the state is needed, added Gadkari.

If water taxis are introduced to connect with Navi Mumbai airport, it will be reachable in just 17 minutes and it is also pollution free. If BES&T takes up this project, it will be beneficial and it is easy to go for a 100-seater fast speed boat.

The Minister's advice to BES&T is to electrify all buses soon, so the losses will be covered soon. "Government should think about using hydrogen. Flex engine vehicle production has already started. Most of these vehicles are manufactured in Maharashtra. If taxis and Auto rickshaws in Mumbai start using electric or flex engines, it will help reduce pollution. This will also bring financial benefits by reducing the cost of petrol."

Gadkari appealed to the Maharashtra government to send proposals for ropeway, cable car and funicular railway. 165 such schemes have been approved across the country. A double-decker bus that runs on water and in the air can be started in Mumbai by putting a ropeway peeler from Nariman Point, like in the Philippines. For this, he said BES&T may start working on Detailed project Report (DPR).

