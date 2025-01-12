Nitin Gadkari attends special screening of 'Emergency' with Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher

Emergency special screening: Lok Sabha MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut held a special screening of her upcoming film 'Emergency' in Nagpur, which is all set to hit the theaters on January 17. The screening was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Kangana's Emergency co-star Anupam Kher on Saturday.

Kangana took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the screening. In one of the images, Gadkari, Kangana and Kher can be seen conversing with each other. "#emergency with @gadkari.nitin ji Releasing 17th January," Kangana captioned the post.

What Nitin Gadkari said about film

"I am watching the film for the first time, and I have witnessed Emergency in the country. The true history of Emergency that Kangana Ji has presented in front of the public today is correct. I am fully confident that this film will receive support from the public as well," said Gadkari.

The Union Minister also took to X and heaped praise on the team of Emergency for "presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence." "Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history," he posted.

About the film

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, 'Emergency' is a historical drama that depicts the political unrest during India's Emergency in 1975. In this film, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This film can be released on January 17.

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan.

Emergency is finally releasing in cinemas on January 17, 2025, after multiple delays. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in September last year but since it was not granted Censor Board certificate, the film's release date was postponed for indefinite time.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings from Anupam Kher's mother ahead of Emergency's release | Video

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut believes choosing theatrical release for Emergency over OTT was a 'mistake'