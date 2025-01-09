Kangana Ranaut believes choosing theatrical release for Emergency over OTT was a 'mistake'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut portrays the role of Indira Gandhi in this political drama.

Kangana Ranaut, who is all geared up for the release of her directorial Emergency in cinemas, opened up about the delay in its theatrical release. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 17 after multiple delays. In a recent interview, the actor mentioned about several 'wrong choices' she made while directing this film. In a chat with News18, Kangana talked about how choosing a theatrical release over OTT was a 'wrong decision'.

What did she say?

''I felt that it was a wrong decision to release it in theatres. I thought I could have gotten a better deal on OTT. I also wouldn’t have had to go through censorship then and my film wouldn’t have been dissected. I didn’t know what all they (the CBFC) would remove and let us keep,'' she said.

Talking about whether she shouldn't have directed the film, Kangana added, ''I felt that I made the wrong choices on many levels: firstly, wanting to direct this film. I took it for granted that even though we don’t have a Congress government… I previously talked about the movie Kissa Kursi Ka. Nobody has seen that film to date and back then, they burnt all the prints. Also, nobody made films about Mrs Gandhi. Upon watching Emergency, today’s generation will be surprised to think how she became like that; after all, she became PM three times. I underestimated things and thought that I would be able to get away by making a film on Emergency.''

About the film Emergency

Apart from this, Kangana recently invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch her film when she met her in the Parliament. Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan.

