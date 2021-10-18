BJP backed 'rebel' Samajwadi Party leader Nitin Agarwal elected as Deputy UP Assembly speaker

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI A total of 368 votes were cast, out of which four were declared invalid. The opposition BSP and Congress MLAs boycotted the election.

BJP backed Samajwadi party 'rebel' candidate Nitin Agarwal on Monday has been elected as the deputy speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, defeating Narendra Verma, the official candidate of Akhilesh Yadav's party, by 244 votes.

While Agarwal bagged 304 votes, Verma got 60 votes in the polling held inside the assembly premises through ballot paper.

A total of 368 votes were cast, out of which four were declared invalid. The opposition BSP and Congress MLAs boycotted the election.

Nitin Agarwal, a third-term MLA from Hardoi, is the son of former state minister Naresh Agarwal who had switched over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party.

