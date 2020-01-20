Nirbhaya Rape Case: SC quashes Juvenility plea filed by convict Pawan

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea filed by Pawan, one of the convicts in the brutal Nirbhaya gangrape case, claiming that he was a juvenile at the time the crime took place. A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna rejected the plea of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.

Advocate A P Singh, appearing for the death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta, said that as per his school leaving certificate he was a minor at the time of the offence and none of the courts, including trial court and high court, ever considered his documents.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, said that his claim of juvenility was considered at each and every judicial forum and it will be a travesty of justice if the convict is allowed to raise the clam of juvenility repeatedly and at this point of time.

He said the convict was 19 years old at the time of offence and there is a certified copy of his birth certificate as well as school leaving certificate which was taken on record by each and every judicial forum.