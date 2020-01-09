Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma files curative petition before Supreme Court

Image Source : FILE Nirbhaya case: Vinay Kumar Sharma has files curative petition before Supreme Court

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case has filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court on Thursday. A Delhi Court had issued a death warrant against all four convicts on January 7 and they are scheduled to be executed on January 22 at 7 am.

The 23-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. Six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

The four were convicted and sentenced on the basis of the testimony of the sole eyewitness, the victim's friend, who was badly injured in the incident, and the painstaking police probe that followed.

