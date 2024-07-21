Kerala: 14-year-old boy infected with Nipah virus dies of cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Nipah virus: A 14-year-old boy, who was being treated for the Nipah virus, in Kerala's Kozhikode died on Sunday, said state Health Minister Veena George said. The National Institute of Virology in Pune has confirmed the Nipah infection after analyzing the boy's sample.

George said that the boy from Pandikkad suffered a severe cardiac arrest at 10:50 am on Sunday, and despite efforts to revive him, he could not be saved. "He was on ventilator support. The urine output had reduced this morning. After a massive cardiac arrest, the revival efforts failed and he passed away at 11.30 am," George said.

The minister said the funeral will be held following international protocols. "Further matters on the funeral will be decided only after the district Collector holds a discussion with the boy's parents and the family," George added.

What is Nipah Virus?

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus that can be transmitted from animals to humans, and in some cases, from person to person. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people. The virus was isolated and identified in 1999 and is named after a village in Malaysia, Sungai Nipah. According to experts, Nipah is a paramyxovirus. It is related to a human virus, human parainfluenza virus, one of the handful of viruses that cause the common cold. Its natural host is the fruit bat, the large and small flying foxes which are distributed across South and Southeast Asia. All cases of human infection with the Nipah virus to date have been due to direct or indirect contact with infected bats.

Nipah infection in Kerala

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019. During its first outbreak in the state, the deadly virus has claimed 17 lives, while 3 lives were lost in 2023 by the time the disease was diagnosed. Significantly, the presence of Nipah virus antibodies has been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Kerala reports Nipah virus case in Malappuram, precautionary measures underway

Also Read: What is Nipah Virus? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and more about this zoonotic infection