Saturday, July 20, 2024
     
Kerala Health Ministry convenes high-level meeting on Nipah amid suspected case

In response to a suspected Nipah virus case in Malappuram, the Kerala Health Ministry convened a high-level meeting to discuss preventive measures and protocols.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Malappuram Updated on: July 20, 2024 17:48 IST
Nipah Outbreak Kerala
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) The Nipah outbreak in Kerala was traced to fruit bats in the area

Amid a suspected case of the Nipah virus reported from Malappuram, the Kerala Health Ministry convened a high-level meeting on Saturday, July 20. Health Minister Veena George, along with top officials, discussed measures to prevent a potential outbreak of the virus, which has previously affected the state on four occasions.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said that while the state government is awaiting the test results of a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram suspected to be infected with the Nipah virus, steps have already been initiated as per the Nipah protocol. The test samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for final confirmation.

She added that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been formulated according to the government order, and appropriate committees are working to lead Nipah prevention activities in the state.

Kerala govt.announces intensification of Nipah prevention

It is important to note that the state government has recently outlined several key preventive measures to avert a Nipah outbreak, which has affected the state four times in the past.

Health Minister George had earlier urged the public not to destroy bat habitats, as disturbing them could increase the risk of virus transmission. She also advised against consuming fruits that have been bitten by birds and drinking honey from banana peels, noting that both could be contaminated by bats. Additionally, she highlighted the necessity of proper hygiene if anyone comes into contact with bats, their excrement, or objects they have bitten.

"We must all be vigilant and proactive in our efforts to prevent the spread of Nipah. By following these guidelines, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones," the Kerala Health Minister said.

Nipah strikes Kerala on four occasions

 

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019. During its first outbreak in the state, the deadly virus has claimed 17 lives, while 3 lives were lost in 2023 by the time the disease was diagnosed. Significantly, the presence of Nipah virus antibodies has been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.

(With inputs from PTI)

