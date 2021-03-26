Nikita Tomar murder case: Both convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

Image Source : ANI Court sentences life imprisonment to two convicts in the Nikita Tomar murder case.

A Faridabad court on Friday sentenced life imprisonment to the two convicts — Tausif and Rehan — in the 2020 Nikita Tomar murder case.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Faridabad fast track court convicted prime accused Tausif and his friend Rehan, in connection with the 2020 Nikita Tomar murder case. The third accused Azruddin, who had supplied the weapon, was acquitted.

21-year-old Nikita was shot in broad daylight in Haryana's Faridabad on October 26 last year. The incident happened during a failed abduction attempt that was caught on camera.

Prime accused Tausif was caught on CCTV shooting Nikita Tomar at point-blank range after the failed abduction bid. After his arrest, he revealed to the police that he shot Nikita as she was about to get married to someone else.

