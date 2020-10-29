Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) NIA raids NGOs, trusts in Kashmir, Delhi in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 9 locations in Kashmir and Delhi in connection with a terror funding case. The properties of six NGOs that are being searched include Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and JK Voice of Victims.

The two NGOs Charity Alliance and Human Welfare Foundation are based in Delhi. The rest are based in Srinagar. The agency also raided the properties related to former Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan.

The case relates to NGOs and trusts that allegedly diverted funds meant for charitable activities to "secessionist and separatist activities" in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA, several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized.

According to news agency PTI, the case was registered on October 8 under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA. The agency had 'credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions' and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NIA conducted raids at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bengaluru in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has called the NIA raids a vicious crackdown on dissent.

"NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line," she tweeted on Wednesday.

