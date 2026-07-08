NIA expands crackdown on ISIS-AQIS radicalisation network, hunts those behind 'caliphate' plot

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out coordinated searches at 20 locations across 10 states and Delhi as part of its investigation into an alleged online terror radicalisation network linked to the banned terrorist organisations ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The agency said it is working to identify others involved in an alleged conspiracy to destabilise the country and establish a "Caliphate" through violent jihad against India's democratically elected government.

Digital devices seized during nationwide raids

The searches were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat and the national capital. During the operation, the NIA seized several digital devices, which will now undergo forensic examination for further evidence.

The raids are part of the agency's investigation.

11 arrested, juvenile also held

So far, 11 accused and one juvenile have been arrested in the case. The NIA took over the investigation from the Vijayawada Police in May this year.

The case was originally registered by the Vijayawada Police in March after a search at the residence of the main accused, Rehmatullah Sharif Mohammad, allegedly led to the recovery of material linked to ISIS and AQIS.

Youth allegedly radicalised through online content

According to the NIA, the accused and their associates were allegedly involved in radicalising vulnerable youth across the country by spreading violent jihadi propaganda and misinformation through online platforms.

The agency also claimed that the accused were in contact with foreign handlers and were using digital platforms to promote extremist ideology and further an anti-India conspiracy. The NIA said the latest searches were based on technical analysis of previously seized digital devices, connectivity analysis of those already arrested, and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

The agency is continuing its probe to identify other individuals allegedly linked to the wider conspiracy.

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