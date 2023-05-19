Follow us on Image Source : FILE NIA arrests two close associates of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dhalla

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two ‘wanted’ close associates of Canada-based 'listed terrorist’ Arsh Dhalla today (May 19) when they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Manila, Philippines, where they had been living.

The duo, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amritk Singh were nabbed in an early morning operation by the NIA, whose team was waiting at the Airport for their flight to land. Both of the accused hailed from Punjab.

The accused had non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them by the NIA Delhi Court in a case related to the unlawful and violent activities of banned organizations in India. They also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab. The NIA registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border.

ALSO READ | NIA arrests PFI member accused of killing RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala

ALSO READ | Punjab: NIA hits at Khalistan terror-gangster network, raids 100 locations across 6 states

Latest India News