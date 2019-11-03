Image Source : FILE Newly elected Haryana MLAs to take oath on Monday

The newly elected members of the Haryana Assembly will be administered oath here on Monday when the three-day session of the House begins. Senior Congress leader and Beri MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian, the pro-tem speaker of the 14th Haryana legislative assembly, will administer the oath to the newly elected members, as per the tentative programme of the session.

After the members are administered the oath, the election of the speaker and deputy speaker will also take place the same day. On November 5, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will also address the assembly, this being the first session of the new assembly.

Later, discussion on the governor's address will take place while on concluding the day on Wednesday, the House will conduct legislative business.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janta Party have formed the government in alliance in Haryana. They also enjoy the support of seven independents.

The polls were held on October 21 and results came out on October 24.

In the 90-member House, the BJP won 40 seats falling short by six members for a simple majority. JJP won 10 seats, Congress 31, independents 7, INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party one each.

While Dushyant's JJP has 10 members, his uncle Abhay Singh Chautala will be the lone MLA from his party representing his Indian National Lok Dal outfit.

The JJP was formed after a vertical split in the INLD last year following a feud in the Chautala clan. The INLD slumped to its worst-ever performance in the recently held polls.

On October 27, Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Haryana chief minister for the second time and is leading the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state, with JJP leader Dushyant Chautala being sworn in as his deputy. The council of ministers will be expanded after the assembly session, Khattar had said recently.