New video shows BJ Medical College students jumping from burning hostel after Ahmedabad plane crash

Ahmedabad :

A fresh video has emerged from the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad, capturing the horrifying moments when students were seen jumping out of the BJ Medical College hostel building to escape the flames and smoke that engulfed the area after the aircraft slammed into the complex. The London-bound AI-171 flight, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with the medical college’s hostel and triggering a massive fire.

In the new footage, thick plumes of black smoke can be seen rising next to the hostel building as panicked students scramble to escape. Some are seen helping each other climb out of windows and using makeshift cloth ropes to descend from the higher floors. Several people can also be spotted perched on nearby trees, watching helplessly as the Air India jet burns in the background.

The disturbing visuals offer a stark account of the chaos and desperation following one of India’s deadliest aviation tragedies, which killed 274 people — 241 onboard and 33 on the ground, including five MBBS students residing in the hostel. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the crash.