Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to meet in new Parliament building today, Birla asks MPs to avoid organised disruptions

The Special Session of Parliament will enter its second day in the newly inaugurated Parliament building on Tuesday (September 19), ahead of which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the MPs to abstain from “organised disruptions" and "carrying placards" in the new House.

The Lok Sabha will meet at 1:15 pm in the Lower House chamber while Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm in the Upper House chamber of the new Parliament building today. The five-day special session began on Monday and will continue till Friday.

On the first day of the session which was the last day in the old Parliament building, the members of both Houses held a discussion on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings".

Members expressed their emotions relating to the old Parliament building, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who remembered the historical significance of debates and discussions that have taken in the building over the past several decades by several tall leaders.

Om Birla's remarks

Speaking before adjourning the first day's proceedings in the Lok Sabha, Birla said a "constructive discussion" took place on the last day of the proceedings in this historic and prestigious chamber.

"The prime minister and leaders of all parties shared their views and experiences on the democratic journey of the country and on historic decisions and incidents. The time has come that the proceedings of the Lok Sabha are conducted in the new Parliament building," the speaker said.

He said that this was a historic and “unforgettable” moment for all of the MPs.

“We are going to enter the new complex and the memories of this building will always stay with us,” the Speaker said.

Reminding the members about the manner in which the prestige and decorum of the House was established, Birla said that they will now begin the journey of the parliamentary democracy in the new building.

“I hope we will establish new milestones in the new Parliament building. I also expect that the members will abstain from certain past incidents, especially carrying placards and causing organised disruptions, and establish highest democratic traditions,” he said.

"I also expect that in the new complex, with new energy and resolve, we will hold debates of high quality, surpassing those that have been held in the old building," the speaker said.

He said that he shared an attachment with the old building after having spent four and a half years there as a Speaker.

"I have experienced how, on many serious issues, the entire Parliament has taken decisions in one voice in the interest of the country and I hope that in the new building too, the members will take even better decisions in the interest of the country, so that the prestige of India's democracy rises further in the world," he said.

He added that the Indian democracy plays the role of the guiding light for the rest of the world.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “The House stands adjourned to meet at 2:15 pm on Tuesday, September 19, in the Rajya Sabha chamber of the new building of Parliament.”

Earlier yesterday, PM Modi initiated the discussion in Lok Sabha and remembered the contributions of all former prime ministers - including Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee - in the historic House.

The Special Session of the Parliament will end on September 22.

According to sources, the Women's Reservation Bill was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi on Monday evening, and the bill is likely to be tabled in the new parliament today.

