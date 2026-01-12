New Hi-Tech ambulances in Punjab: Features, number launched, and reach time in villages and cities Punjab has launched new hi-tech ambulances equipped with modern emergency equipment, oxygen, GPS tracking, and other lifesaving features, providing services across the state. These ambulances aim to reach emergencies within 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural villages.

The Punjab Government marked a significant development in the field of emergency medical services with the introduction of new hi-tech ambulances. Officials have stated that the implementation of these new vehicles will lead to increased survival rates and reduced response times for victims of medical emergencies in Punjab.

On June 13, 2025, Punjab's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Balbir Singh, approved 46 new ambulances that are equipped with advanced medical equipment. This event was part of the Punjab Government's commitment to providing residents of Punjab access to top-notch, timely medical care.

With these additions, from 356 ambulances (331 Basic Life Support Ambulances and 25 Advanced Life Support), the state's total fleet has grown to 371 ambulances, strengthening the healthcare system's capacity in both planned and unforeseen crises.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann officially unveiled 58 brand-new, state-of-the-art ambulances in Chandigarh in 2024. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh stated during the inaugural ceremony that these advanced ambulances are a part of an effort to increase the state's citizens' access to healthcare.

"These ultra-modern ambulances have been mandated to reach the needy patients within 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas," the Chief Minister said.

Equipped for life-saving response

According to the Health Minister, the newly inducted ambulances come fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including oxygen supplies, ambu-bags, essential life-saving drugs, and GPS-enabled tracking systems to ensure rapid response.

Dr Singh highlighted the importance of quick action during emergencies, saying, "Our goal is to further reduce response times to 10 minutes, ensuring critical care reaches patients within the golden hour."

This commitment to acceleration in emergency response—aiming for a target well within international standards—reflects the government's larger plan to make emergency care more effective in both urban and rural areas. Currently, the ambulances aim to reach distress calls within 15 minutes in cities and 20 minutes in countryside regions.

Honouring lives and strengthening services

Among the new fleet are seven specially designated "Child Memorial Ambulances", which have been dedicated in memory of young victims of a tragic road accident in Samana (Patiala) earlier this year. Officials have said these vehicles are both a tribute to those children and a practical reinforcement of emergency care where it's most needed.

Dr Singh also emphasised the value of the 108 Ambulance Service, which operates as Punjab's primary emergency response network. He said, "The 108 service is the backbone of our emergency healthcare system. With these new ambulances, we are ensuring that no call for help goes unanswered."

Since its launch in 2011, the 108 network has served over 30 lakh citizens, attending to everything from traffic accidents and cardiac crises to maternal emergencies and trauma cases.

Deployment across the state

The enhanced fleet is strategically placed in several districts across the nation to improve emergency response capabilities at a local level. The distribution includes ambulances placed in both large and small townships, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Bathinda, Muktsar Sahib, and others.

What this means for residents

For people across Punjab, this development means shorter waits for emergency aid, better-equipped ambulances arriving faster at critical moments, and expanded coverage in parts of the state that previously had limited access to advanced life-saving services. A significant milestone in maternal care has also been achieved: 3617 successful deliveries have been conducted in ambulances by trained Emergency Medical Technicians since 2011.

Every citizen can use the service for free. In an emergency, residents can call 108 at any time to get medical help right away.

