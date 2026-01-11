Pregnancy care closer to home: How Punjab's Aam Aadmi Clinics are helping women Punjab's Aam Aadmi Clinics are extending basic pregnancy care to women in towns and villages, reducing the need for long hospital visits. From routine check-ups and tests to free medicines and follow-ups, the clinics aim to make antenatal care more accessible and less stressful.

New Delhi:

For many women, particularly in small towns and villages, getting pregnancy care can be challenging. Long travel, crowded hospitals, and repeated expenses can turn what should be routine check-ups into something stressful. Over the years, this gap between need and access has been quietly widening.

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Clinics are now trying to close that gap. Set up by the Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, these clinics are gradually widening what they offer. Pregnancy-related care is now part of the mix, with the focus staying practical rather than ambitious. The aim is to make basic medical support available close to home.

Pregnancy care closer to home

What's changed most is how easy it has become to access antenatal care. Instead of travelling long distances to district hospitals, women can visit nearby Aam Aadmi Clinics. They can get routine check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, and basic advice without long procedures or waiting times.

For women in the early stages of pregnancy, this easy access makes regular visits less stressful. Minor issues can be checked early, instead of being ignored because going to a hospital feels difficult.

Tests, medicines, and follow-ups at no cost

The clinics are also providing essential diagnostic tests linked to pregnancy. Blood tests, urine tests, and referrals for ultrasounds are part of the care being offered. Medicines prescribed during pregnancy are provided without charge, easing the strain that frequent doctor visits can place on household budgets.

Follow-up visits are treated as part of the process, not an afterthought. Doctors keep track of progress over time, helping spot issues before they escalate. For women balancing pregnancy with daily responsibilities, that steady approach makes a real difference.

Support beyond medical treatment

What stands out is the quieter kind of support. Women receive guidance on nutrition, rest, and warning symptoms to watch for. Questions that often go unanswered in crowded hospitals find space here. There are less hurry and fewer interruptions.

These clinics also play a role in identifying high-risk pregnancies early and directing women to higher medical centres when needed. That link between primary care and hospitals helps avoid last-minute emergencies.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)