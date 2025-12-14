Never allowed territory for activities against Bangladesh's interests: India rejects Dhaka's charges India's reaction came hours after the Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned Indian envoy to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, and conveyed its concern over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "incendiary" statements from Indian soil.

India on Sunday (December 14) firmly rejected assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh, saying it has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of Bangladesh and pressed for holding the upcoming parliamentary polls in that country in a peaceful atmosphere.

India's response came hours after Bangladesh's foreign ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, to convey its concerns over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "incendiary" remarks made from Indian soil. According to a readout issued by Dhaka, the ministry also flagged the activities of certain members of Hasina-led Awami League who are currently staying in India.

In a statement responding to a press note issued by Bangladesh's interim government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh in its press note."

It said India has consistently reiterated its position in favour of free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere. "India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh."

"We expect that the interim government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," it said in a statement.

Bangladesh will hold its parliamentary elections on February 12, marking the first general polls since the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year after widespread protests.

The Awami League has rejected the election process, claiming the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is incapable of conducting free and fair polls. "It is now clear that the current occupying authority is entirely biased, and that under their control it is impossible to ensure a fair and normal environment where transparency, neutrality, and the people's will can be reflected," the Awami League said in a statement on Thursday.

Last month, 78-year-old Hasina was sentenced to death by a special tribunal in Dhaka for “crimes against humanity” in connection with her government’s brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.

Hasina has been living in India since August 5, when she fled Bangladesh amid the mass protests.

