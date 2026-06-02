Nepal's ruling RSP chief meets BJP president Nitin Nabin in Delhi: Here's what they discussed

New Delhi:

Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), met BJP national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting took place at the BJP headquarters, where the RSP delegation received a warm welcome.

The RSP delegation, led by Lamichhane, is on a visit to India following an invitation by BJP chief Nabin. It arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.

Focus on historic India-Nepal relations

During the meeting, BJP foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale said that Nitin Nabin highlighted the deep-rooted, historic, and close ties between India and Nepal. He noted that the relationship is built on a shared civilisational heritage, cultural connections, and strong people-to-people bonds.

"Welcoming the delegation, Nabin highlighted the close and historic ties between India and Nepal, rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural bonds and strong people-to-people relations," Chauthaiwale said in a statement.

Nabin underlined that such interactions help strengthen "democratic dialogue and deepen party-to-party engagement" between the BJP and the RSP, he added.

Understanding BJP's organisational model and ideology

The BJP president briefed the Nepalese delegation on the BJP's organisational structure and ideological framework. He explained that the party's network extends from the national level down to individual booth-level units, with grassroots workers playing a central role.

"During the interaction, the RSP delegation was keen to know the BJP's membership process, candidate selection system, and the party's mechanism for identifying and connecting with grassroots workers," Chauthaiwale said.

"Responding to their queries, Nabin explained how BJP's organisational strength is built through continuous public outreach, booth-level engagement, and participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process," he added.

Chauthaiwale said Nabin also highlighted the development-oriented governance model under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "He said that development, service, good governance and welfare delivery have remained central to BJP's public outreach and governance approach," the party's foreign affairs department in-charge said.

Discussion on the role of Gen Z in politics

Both leaders also discussed the role and potential of younger generations, particularly Gen Z, in politics. They exchanged views on how young people can contribute to democratic participation, public discourse, and future political leadership.

The BJP later shared a video of the meeting on social media, noting that Rabi Lamichhane had visited the party headquarters in New Delhi and held discussions with Nitin Nabin on a range of organisational and political issues.

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