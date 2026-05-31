Setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh as BJP wins three municipal corporations

Shimla:

The ruling Congress on Sunday suffered a huge setback in Himachal Pradesh ahead of next year's assembly elections after it lost three out of the four municipal corporations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the local body polls, which were held on May 17.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC) of Himachal Pradesh, the saffron party registered victories in Mandi, Dharamshala and Solan municipal corporations, while the grand old party won only the Palampur civic body.

Of the 15 wards in Mandi, the BJP won 12 while the Congress secured just one, as the other wards went to independent candidates. In Solan, which has 17 wards, the Congress managed to just six, as the BJP bagged 10 wards. One ward, though, was won by an independent candidate.

In Dharamshala, which also has 17 wards, the ruling party managed to register wins on five wards, while the BJP won 11 seats. One ward was won by an independent candidate. The Congress also bagged the Palampur Municipal Corporation, winning 11 out of the 15 wards. The BJP won just four wards here.

BJP buoyed by victory, hopes to win next year's assembly polls

The BJP is buoyed by the victory and has exuded confidence in winning the assembly elections, slated to be held in the second-half of 2027. Party's state unit chief Rajiv Bindal said the results show that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government has been rejected by the people and the Congress will be swept out of power next year.

He also referred to the urban local body (UBL) results and said BJP-backed candidates had registered victories on 18 out of 25 municipal councils. In 22 nagar panchayats, he said candidates supported by the BJP won in 12.

"People of Himachal Pradesh have voted against the misrule of the Congress government. The anti-youth, anti-women and anti-farmer policies of the government have been rejected by the electorate," Bindal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

In the previous municipal corporation elections held in 2021, the BJP had won two corporations: Dharamshala and Mandi. The Congress, on the other hand, had bagged the Solan and Palampur municipal corporations.

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