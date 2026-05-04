Nemom Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Thiruvananthapuram:

Counting of votes for the Nemom Assembly constituency, along with 140 other seats in Kerala, will begin at 8 am today. The Nemom Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the BJP, Congress, CPM, LDF and UDF being the major contending parties. The key candidates for the Nemom seat are V Sivankutty from CPM, Rajiv Chandrasekhar from BJP and KS Sabarinadhan from Congress among others.

Nemom Assembly constituency

The Nemom Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 135 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Nemom is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala and comes under the Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). V Sivankutty, from Communist Party of India (Marxist), defeated Kummanam Rajasekharan of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 3949 votes.

Nemom Assembly constituency is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Dr Shashi Tharoor won the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary seat by defeating Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 16077 votes.

Nemom Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 204054 voters in the Nemom constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 98799 were male in Nemom and 105246 were female voters. There was nine voters who belonged to the third gender. 3772 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Nemom in 2021 was 478 (454 men and 24 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Nemom constituency was 191491. Out of this, 92466 were male and 99025 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 972 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nemom in 2016 was 927 (626 men and 301 women).

Nemom Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate V Sivankutty won the Nemom seat with a margin of 3949 votes (2.71 per cent). He received 55,837 votes with a vote share of 38.24 per cent. He defeated BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, who got 51888 votes with a vote share of 35.54 per cent. INC candidate K Muraleedharan stood third with 36524 votes (25.01 per cent).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, BJP candidate O Rajagopal won the Nemom seat with a margin of 8671 votes (6.07 per cent). He polled 67813 votes with a vote share of 47.46 per cent. CPM candidate V SIVANKUTTY got 59142 votes (41.39 per cent) and was the runner-up. JDU candidate V Surendran Pillai stood third with 13860 votes (9.70 per cent).

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