NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI arrests coaching institute owner, finds question bank matching exam paper

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests in the investigation to 10. The accused, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, runs RCC Coaching Institute in Latur, Maharashtra, which prepares students for NEET-UG exams. According to investigators, the institute has nine branches, with its main centre located in Latur. A court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue granted nine days’ custody of Motegaonkar to the CBI after he was produced before the court following his arrest in Pune. The agency had sought 10 days of custody for further interrogation.

CBI officials said searches at Motegaonkar’s institute and residence led to the recovery of a Chemistry question bank that allegedly contained the exact same questions that appeared in the NEET-UG exam conducted on May 3.

Investigators also claimed that Motegaonkar was closely connected to P V Kulkarni, a Chemistry lecturer associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination.

Raids conducted at multiple locations

Over the last 24 hours, CBI teams carried out searches at five locations across the country. During the raids, officials seized several documents, laptops and mobile phones believed to be linked to the leak.

The agency said forensic and technical examination of the seized material is currently underway as investigators continue to trace the wider network behind the alleged leak. According to the CBI, the investigation so far has revealed that leaked Chemistry and Biology questions were circulated before the examination. Officials alleged that middlemen arranged “special coaching classes” where questions expected in the exam were discussed with students.

Investigators believe several students paid large sums of money to gain access to these sessions.

Case registered after ministry complaint

The CBI registered the case on May 12 following a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. Soon after the FIR was filed, special teams were formed to conduct nationwide searches and question suspects linked to the case.

So far, arrests have been made from several cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar.

Parliamentary panel seeks update

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has summoned NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi to review the progress of the investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

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