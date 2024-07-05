NEET paper leak row: NTA tells Supreme Court cancellation of exam will impact bright students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has told the Supreme Court in its affidavit that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged NEET paper leak incidents adding several arrests have been made in this regard. The central probing agency is also investigating whether there is an organised nexus behind the paper leak incident.

Steps were taken as soon as the matter of paper leak had come to light but scrapping the exam was not feasible as it would have been an injustice to the bright students.

It is also submitted that at the same time, in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already. It is submitted that in any examination, there are competing rights that have been created whereby the interests of a large number of students who have taken the examination without adopting any alleged unfair means must not also be jeopardized. Scrapping the exam in its entirety would seriously jeopardize the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper, the NTA told the court.

It is respectfully submitted that the government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. To ensure transparency, fairness and credibility in public examination, Parliament has enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act on 12.02.2024. The Act was brought into effect on 21.06.2024 and provides for stringent punishment for offences related to unfair means in public examinations. Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Rules, 2024 under the Act have also been notified on 23.06.2024.

The top court is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas, including those alleging irregularities in the examination held on May 5 and seeking a direction that it be held afresh.

Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.

