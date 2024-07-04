NEET UG 2024 paper leak row: Over 50 successful Gujarat-based examinees urge center not to cancel May 5 exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 paper leak row

Amid the NEET paper leak allegations and irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam process, more than 50 successful examinees from Gujarat have approached the SSC seeking guidance on not cancelling the May 5 test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance test - undergraduate on June 4, but the aftermath has been marred by controversies. Reports of paper leaks and unusual markings surfaced, leading to legal challenges in two different courts questioning the result's validity. It was also found that eight students from the same centre had scored the All India Rank One and 67 students secured the top spot. Moreover, 44 top scorers incorrectly answered a basic physics question due to an error in an older NCERT textbook.

Counselling awaited

Instances of candidates who secured 718 and 718 were justified by the NTA as compensatory marks awarded to individuals who faced time constraints during the exam at a certain level. As per the instructions of the Supreme Court, the testing agency conducted an NEET UG re-exam on June 23 for as many as 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks. However, only 813 of these candidates had appeared for the medical exam. The testing agency released the answer keys for the re-exam on June 29 and the results on July 1. Earlier, NTA had informed the Supreme Court that the counselling will be started on July 6. Now, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the counselling schedule. Once out, the candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

