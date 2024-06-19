NTA free to take legal action against NEET aspirant who submitted forged documents: Allahabad HC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

In a shocking turn of events, the Allahabad High Court held a NEET aspirant accountable for forging documents and instructed NTA to take legal action. This came after the National Testing Agency, on the direction of the high court's Lucknow bench, produced before it the original OMR answer sheet of the student which was found to be intact.

The student, Ayushi Patel, in her petition, claimed that NTA sent her a communication saying her result would not be declared as her OMR sheet was found torn. She had also posted a video on social media repeating the allegations that caused a stir amid the ongoing row over claims of irregularities in the conduct of the undergraduate medical entrance exam NEET.

The petitioner had demanded that her OMR sheet be evaluated manually. She had also called for an inquiry against NTA and demanded that the counselling for admission be stopped.

Priyanka Gandhi shares aspirant's video

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had shared Ayushi Patel's video and questioned about the accountability of institutions. "Shouldn't the accountability of the agencies conducting the exams be fixed? Shouldn't the government give up its careless attitude and seriously consider the exam system?" Priyanka said on X.

"We cannot see the dreams of our young friends being shattered like this. This injustice being done by the system with their hard work must stop. The government will have to take serious steps to correct these irregularities," she added.

BJP demands against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The BJP has demanded action against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for endorsing wrong information and misleading people. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Priyanka Gandhi shares the aspirant's video, "Should Priyanka Vadra herself not be booked for sharing & amplifying such lies? Will media even ask her any basic questions? Will media ask her why she was creating havoc using such fakery? Is she not accountable at all?"