Nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19 identified'

An international team, including scientists of Indian origin, has identified 69 drugs and experimental compounds which may be effective in treating COVID-19. According to the researchers, some of the medications are already used to treat diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and repurposing them to treat COVID-19 may be faster than trying to invent a new vaccine.

In the new study, published on the pre-print website bioRxiv, the scientists investigated 26 of the 29 coronavirus genes, which direct production of the viral proteins.

