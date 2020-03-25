Exclusive: ‘SARS-CoV2 virus seems to be very tough,’ warns Indian scientist researching coronavirus

Image Source : FILE An India TV illustration

A team of Indian scientists has warned that the novel coronavirus appeared to be “very tough” and if it survived the heat of the upcoming Indian summer season, the chances of human-to-human transmission could be “enhanced.”

“The SARS-CoV2 virus seems to be very tough, if the virus is able to survive in Indian conditions, including heat; human to human transmission may be enhanced,” Dr Dinesh Gupta, who headed a group of four scientists under auspices of Italy-headquartered International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), told India TV Digital in an emailed response.

“Hence, it is very important to stop the virus transmission, which also justifies the steps being taken by the Indian government,” he noted.

The remarks by Dr Gupta came amid a 21-day lockdown by the Indian authorities, which is part of a massive countrywide effort to check the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Gupta was responding to question on the survivability of coronavirus in Indian summer conditions.

In general, viruses “mutate very fast” under different conditions to survive, attach, invade and infect human cells, Dr Gupta noted.

Dr Gupta’s team, comprising Rahila Sardar, Deepshikha Satish, and Shweta Birla, recently published a research paper titled ‘Comparative analyses of SAR-CoV2 genomes from different geographical locations and other coronavirus family genomes reveals unique features potentially consequential to host-virus interaction and pathogenesis,’ which was carried in bioRxiv, a biological journal based at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the US.

For their research, the team depended on “integrated sequence-based analysis of SARS-CoV2 genomes” from different geographical locations, including India, Italy, USA, Nepal and Wuhan.

When questioned if the Indian team’s research threw any light on the resistibility of Indian genes to the SARS-CoV2 virus, Dr Gupta said that his research was preliminary and “based on comparison of the only available sequence from India (not Indian strain) at that time.”

“Now we have two sequences are available from India,” he added.

Throwing more light on the two sequences from India available now, Dr Gupta said that both were “different from each other.”

“Intriguingly, when these two sequences are compared with the virus sequences from other geographical locations, unique mutations in the Spike proteins are present in both the sequences,” said Dr Gupta.

