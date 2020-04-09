Nearly 7.5 lakh residents in Mumbai's Dharavi to undergo coronavirus tests

Image Source : PTI A view of Dharavi slums in Mumbai (file photo)

At least 7.5 lakh residents in Mumbai's slum town Dharavi will undergo tests for coronavirus in the next 10-12 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, has recorded 14 positive cases of coronavirus so far, resulting in three deaths.

Besides its own officials, the BMC will also enlist the help of 150 private doctors in the massive exercise.

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has so far recorded 1,135 cases of coronavirus, a tally that includes 72 deaths.

India has witnessed 5,865 infections of coronavirus, including 169 deaths.

