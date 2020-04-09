Thursday, April 09, 2020
     
Nearly 7.5 lakh residents in Mumbai's Dharavi to undergo coronavirus tests

At least 7.5 lakh residents in Mumbai's slum town Dharavi will undergo tests for coronavirus in the next 10-12 days

Mumbai Updated on: April 09, 2020 19:13 IST
A view of Dharavi slums in Mumbai (file photo)
Image Source : PTI

A view of Dharavi slums in Mumbai (file photo)

At least 7.5 lakh residents in Mumbai's slum town Dharavi will undergo tests for coronavirus in the next 10-12 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, has recorded 14 positive cases of coronavirus so far, resulting in three deaths.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Besides its own officials, the BMC will also enlist the help of 150 private doctors in the massive exercise. 

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has so far recorded 1,135 cases of coronavirus, a tally that includes 72 deaths.

India has witnessed 5,865 infections of coronavirus, including 169 deaths.

Also read: Govt sanctions ₹15,000 crore towards COVID-19 emergency response

