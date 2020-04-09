Govt sanctions ₹15,000 crore towards COVID-19 emergency response

PM Modi/File Image

The government on Thursday sanctioned ₹15,000 crore for India's ongoing battle against the deadly coronavirus. The amount has been released towards the 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'. Of the total amount, Rs 7,774 crore will be used for emergency response and the rest for medium-term support for a period of 1-4 years. It will be provided under a "mission-mode" approach, the Ministry of Health said.

"These interventions and initiatives would be implemented under the overall umbrella of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This will allow for rapidly ramping up the number of coronavirus testing facilities, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Isolation Beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other essential equipment," a government release said today.

The amount will be used to fund dedicated treatment facilities, centralised procurement of essential medical equipment, and drugs required for treatment of infected patients. It will also be used to train medical and paramedical manpower.

"The major share of the expenditure will be used for mounting robust emergency response, strengthening national and state health systems followed by strengthening pandemic research and multi-sector national institutions and platforms," the release read.

