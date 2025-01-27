NCC inspired youth towards nation building, helped understand importance of discipline: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : BJP/ X PM Modi speaks at NCC rally in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi. Addressing the gathering he said that no development around the world cannot be imagined without the contribution of the youth of India, currently. PM Modi said that the government has worked towards removing the barriers facing the youth of the country over the past decades.

“I am satisfied that in the past years the government has worked towards the development of NCC,” PM Modi said. He said that the NCC cadets have reached over 170 border areas around 100 coastal border areas which have benefited the people living in the area.

Speaking on silmulatneous elections, PM Modi urged the NCC, NSS cadets and the youngsters to continue the debate on "one election one nation" as it is directly connected to the future of the youth. “If polls are held every month, then how will students get time to study in colleges and institutions,” he said.