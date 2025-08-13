Top Naxalite commander killed in Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border encounter Security forces killed Area Commander Arun alias Varun alias Nilesh Madkam in a fierce gunfight in West Singhbhum’s Saranda forest, Jharkhand.

New Delhi:

Security forces gunned down CPI (Maoist) Area Commander Arun alias Varun alias Nilesh Madkam in West Singhbhum district’s Saranda forest on Wednesday morning. The encounter took place in the dense, hilly terrain of Souta under Goilkera police station limits, a region long known as a Maoist stronghold. The joint anti-Maoist operation was launched after intelligence inputs warned of a possible attack on police and security forces ahead of Independence Day.

Intel on senior maoist movement

According to West Singhbhum police, actionable intelligence received on *August 12* suggested that senior Maoist leaders including Misir Besra, Anmael, Maechhu, Anal, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mehta, Sagan Angaria, and Ashwin were active in the Kalhan/Saranda forest belt.

Their squad reportedly included notorious commanders like Ravi Sardar, Jaikant, Arun, Sandeep, Shiva, Risib, Uptan, Sanat, Amit Munda, and Bhuneshwar alias Saluka Kayam Somwari. Intelligence reports indicated that this armed group was plotting to carry out attacks on security forces in the run-up to the national celebrations.

Gunfight in Saranda forest

On August 13, around 6:00 am, a joint team of the Chaibasa District Police and Cobra 209 Commando Group moved into the Dugunia–Posaita–Tumbagada area under Goilkera police limits. As the forces advanced, they came under heavy gunfire from Maoists hiding in the forested slopes. A fierce exchange of fire ensued. Under mounting pressure from the advancing forces, the Maoists retreated deeper into the forest, using the thick canopy for cover.

During a post-encounter search, security personnel recovered the body of Arun, a key Maoist leader from Ka Enta village in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. He was wanted in several cases related to extremist violence and anti-national activities. An SLR rifle, live cartridges, and other Maoist materials were seized from the site.

Police have intensified search and combing operations in the Saranda region to track down the fleeing Maoist squad members.