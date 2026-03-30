Visakhapatnam horror: Navy staff kills lover, dismembers body, stores parts in fridge

Visakhapatnam:

In a shocking incident in Visakhapatnam, an Indian Navy staff member allegedly murdered a 28-year-old woman, dismembered her body, and attempted to destroy evidence, police said on Monday.

Accused posted at INS Dega

The accused, identified as Chintada Ravindra, posted at INS Dega, allegedly killed the woman, Polipalli Mounika, at his residence in the Gajuwaka area following an altercation.

Police said he had procured a knife online, dismembered the body, stored some parts in a refrigerator, and later burnt the head and hands at a vacant location near Adavivaram on Sunday. "A Navy staff (Ravindra) on Sunday killed Mounika at his residence following an altercation and later dismembered the body, disposed of the parts at different locations," the official told PTI.

Ravindra and Mounika had been in contact since 2021

According to police, Ravindra and Mounika had been in contact since 2021 after meeting through a dating application. The two developed a relationship over time and frequently met at various locations across Visakhapatnam, such as parks and theatres, police said.

Police said the accused claimed the woman had taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him and allegedly threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, leading to repeated disputes between them. On the day of the incident, he allegedly called her to his flat, where a heated argument ensued before he smothered her to death.

Further investigation into the case is underway, officials said.

Minor daughter kills mother with boyfriend

Last week, the police have arrested a man and apprehended minor girl for allegedly killing the mother and burying the body at her residence in Hyderabad for opposing their relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The woman had opposed her minor daughter's relationship with the accused, citing both her age, 17 years, and differences in caste. The body of the woman was exhumed from her residence in the Kowkoor area following the confession of a man, police said.

According to the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate, the man, who works as a driver, and the woman's younger daughter planned to kill her as she was continuously opposing their relationship. As per their pre-plan, he stabbed her chest on May 12 last year with a knife while the minor girl helped him kill. The woman died on the spot, it said.

They wrapped the body, hid it under a bed, cleaned the scene, and later buried it inside the house using cement and sand, police said.

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