Congress block president brutally hacked to death in Ludhiana by two unidentified assailants, case filed

Ludhiana:

A shocking incident of political violence has emerged from Ludhiana, where a Congress leader was brutally hacked to death by two unidentified assailants, police said. The deceased has been identified as Parminder Tiwari, Machhiwara Congress block president. Tiwari, who had set up rental quarters for migrant workers, was sitting outside on Sunday evening when the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and struck him repeatedly with an axe. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital but did not survive, confirmed Station House Officer Paramdeep Singh of Kum Kalan police station, news agency PTI reported.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. According to officials, efforts are underway to track down the accused, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Congress leaders slam Punjab govt over killing

The murder sparked a strong political reaction, particularly from the state leadership of the Congress party. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed grief and anger, stating that the incident reflects a worsening security situation under the ruling government. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the daylight murder of our Block President from Machiwara Sahib, Parminder Tiwari ji. He was a hardworking and integral part of the @INCPunjab family," he said. Warring added that "Punjab's law and order situation continues to deteriorate" and criticised the administration for inaction.

Echoing the sentiment, Partap Singh Bajwa described the attack as a "cold-blooded assassination" and accused the government of failing to ensure public safety. He said Tiwari was a dedicated party worker who lost his life while the state "sits in shameful silence."

Political heat intensifies as probe continues

The incident has intensified the political heat in Punjab, with opposition parties blaming the ruling leadership for an alarming rise in crime. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government have yet to publicly respond, even as criticism mounts over alleged lapses in law and order. Both the Congress and opposition leaders have demanded prompt action and a thorough probe into the case.

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