Navy Day celebration 2023 to be held at Sindhudurg Fort, built by Shivaji: Reports

According to media reports, the Navy Day celebrations 2023 will be held at the iconic Sindhudurg Fort off the Maharashtra coast on December 4. The Navy will display its operational prowess and capabilities with a spectacular show of the entire spectrum of naval operations by the ships and aircraft at the fort, built by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century. Navy Day was for the first time celebrated outside New Delhi in 2022.

Earlier in 2022, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) celebrated Navy Day at Kochi, demonstrating matchless operational prowess and capabilities by carrying out thrilling exercises by the ships and aircraft.

The demo was hosted by SNC chief, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, here and was attended by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who was the Chief Guest. Hundreds gathered at Rajendra ground to witness the event with the theme, Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof Force.

It commenced with a combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by marine commandos using inflatable watercraft and a fly-past by naval aircraft including Domier, Advanced Light Helicopter, Seaking and Chetak helicopters.

The navy officers demonstrated helicopter landing operations onboard ship, search and rescue operations by Chetak Anti-hijacking team, helobatic demonstrations, slithering operations by marine commandos, mock oil-rig demolition and aerial extraction among others.

Navy personnel displayed their skills on water skis, jet skis and speed boats. The Fast Interceptor Crafts showcased the capability to undertake boarding operations and high speed maneuverability. A continuity drill was performed by 24 naval sailors carrying rifles with 120 sequenced drills undertaken without any verbal command in a synchronised manner. The demo culminated with a beating retreat by the Indian Naval Band and traditional sunset ceremony with the illumination of ships.

